The FEMA regional testing site held at the Edinburg Municipal Park is set to re-open tomorrow.

After seeing reduced hours due to inclement weather, the drive-thru testing site will be open again on Thursday and will remain open until Feb. 21, the county announced in a news release issued Wednesday.

It will be open to all residents who are encouraged to pre-register online. On-site registration, however, is now available also.

The tests administered there will be PCR nasal swabs that residents will administer themselves with the help of medical experts, the county said in the news release.

Their results will be available within three to five business days and will be sent to the individual via email.

Tests are free of charge and there is no age limit, though children must be accompanied by a parent.

The regional testing was launched by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Hidalgo County and the city of Edinburg.

It officially opened on Jan. 19 and health care workers there have the ability to administer 1,000 PCR tests per day.

The park where the tests are being administered is located at 714 Raul Longoria in Edinburg and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The entrance is located at the intersection of South Raul Longoria Road and East Sprague Street.

Individuals can pre-register at http://www.doineedacovid19test.com and officials advise residents to arrive at their appointment time to avoid traffic delays.