Edinburg police identify man who died in Sunday crash

Edinburg police have identified the man who died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

In a news release, police say 28-year-old Edinburg resident Javier Delon is the deceased.

Police previously said he was driving a blue Ford Mustang when he changed lanes in the 4900 lock of North Expressway 281 and hit a black Dodge Ram pickup, causing his vehicle to roll.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m., according to police.

The driver of the black Dodge Ram pickup truck was taken to Edinburg Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.