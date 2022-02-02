Butterfly center drops suit against private border wall

The National Butterfly Center is dropping the lawsuit it filed against the builders of a private border wall south of Mission. The announcement comes more than two years after the suit was filed.

“We are doing this because Judge (Randy) Crane has made clear his intention to dismiss our lawsuit and we cannot risk him doing that with prejudice for any current or future claims,” the center’s executive director, Marianna Treviño Wright, said Wednesday.

“We must preserve our right to sue the perpetrators of this project for the land loss and physical damage we will suffer in the next significant flood event,” she said.

The center filed its motion to dismiss with prejudice its “prospective nuisance” complaint on Wednesday morning. The dismissal, which is unopposed by the defendants, will likely be approved and ordered by U.S. District Judge Randy Crane, who has been overseeing this and another lawsuit against the private wall builders since 2019.

In December 2019, the butterfly center’s parent organization, the North American Butterfly Association, sued several defendants involved in the construction of a 3-mile stretch of private border wall along the banks of the Rio Grande south of Mission.

Those defendants included: construction magnate Tommy Fisher and his companies, Fisher Sand and Gravel, and TGR Construction; Iraq War veteran Brian Kolfage and his fundraising nonprofit, We Build the Wall; and local landowners Neuhaus and Sons.

The center alleged that the structure — which had not been built at the time of the original filing — posed a “prospective nuisance” to the center’s 100-acre butterfly preserve, which lies adjacent to the Neuhaus land.

The center further alleged that the group had defamed Treviño Wright after Kolfage engaged in a social media campaign accusing the executive director of participating in child sex trafficking. Kolfage also made comments at one point claiming he had snipers positioned in the bushes outside the center.

The center originally filed its lawsuit in state district court, but the case soon went before Crane after Neuhaus and Sons petitioned to have the lawsuit moved to federal court, saying it involved federal issues.

There, Crane has also been presiding over a separate lawsuit against the private wall builders filed by the federal government.

A week after the center filed its suit, the government — on behalf of the International Boundary and Water Commission — filed a lawsuit alleging that the private wall threatened to put the United States in violation of a 1970 international boundary treaty with Mexico.

Over the last two years, Crane has held nearly every hearing in the two lawsuits in tandem and delayed making a decision over whether he has jurisdiction to hear the butterfly center’s claims until just last month.

In a ruling handed down Jan. 13, Crane remanded the defamation portion of the lawsuit back to state district court while he retained the property rights issues in his court.

Crane cited the treaty as the reason he was retaining control of that portion of the lawsuit, arguing that if the butterfly center prevailed, then the injunctive relief — which could include ordering the alteration or removal of the wall — would implicate the treaty and require federal oversight.

