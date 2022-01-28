McAllen ISD’s Achieve Early College High School was presented Friday with a US flag that flew over the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in recognition of the national Blue Ribbon the school was awarded last fall. U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, presented the campus with the flag and toured the school. According to the district, the campus was opened in 2008 and was named to the State Honor Roll for the fifth consecutive year in 2021.

“Proud to have a two-time winner of this distinguished honor in our community,” Gonzalez wrote on social media.