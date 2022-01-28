McAllen ISD’s Achieve Early College High School was presented Friday with a US flag that flew over the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in recognition of the national Blue Ribbon the school was awarded last fall. U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, presented the campus with the flag and toured the school. According to the district, the campus was opened in 2008 and was named to the State Honor Roll for the fifth consecutive year in 2021.

“Proud to have a two-time winner of this distinguished honor in our community,” Gonzalez wrote on social media.

Achieve Early Collage High School Principal Miguel Carmona holds a flag presented to him by U. S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez at McAllen ISD’s Achieve Early College High School, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
The U.S. flag presented by Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is held after a celebration at McAllen ISD’s Achieve Early College High School on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Students celebrate with confetti as U. S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez presents a U.S. flag at McAllen ISD’s Achieve Early College High School on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

