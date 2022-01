The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a 71-year-old man.

Police responded to the 5900 block of N. 34th Street at 3:38 p.m. Friday for a disturbance.

On arrival, they found the deceased man, who was identified as Homero Longoria.

Officers said a woman was in custody in connection to the investigation, which is ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.