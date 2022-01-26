The city of Mission is now looking into terminating its contract with an energy savings company that is at the center of a federal investigation into a bribery scheme involving several elected officials from western Hidalgo County.

During a special meeting Wednesday, the Mission city council unanimously voted to hire outside counsel to explore the possible severance of its contract with Performance Services Inc., or PSI, an energy savings company based in Indiana but with offices in nine other states including Texas.

The city is currently facing a lawsuit filed by former Mission Mayor Norberto “Beto” Salinas which accuses the city of violating state law for allegedly not following the proper procurement process when it awarded the contract to PSI.

Earlier this month, the judge presiding over the case, state District Judge Noe Gonzalez, granted a temporary injunction which prevented the city from making further payments to the company and prevented PSI from continuing the work it was contracted to do for the city.

On Tuesday, the parties had an injunction hearing in court.

During that hearing, Mission City Manager Randy Perez was called to testify by Ricardo “Rick” Salinas, the son and attorney for the former mayor.

Salinas questioned Perez about the city council’s approval of the PSI contract in order to clearly tie the city and its officials to the federal investigation into the bribery scheme.

So far, three officials from western Hidalgo County have pleaded guilty to participating in a kickback scheme involving PSI.

One of those officials was Armin Garza, a board trustee for the La Joya school district who resigned from the board after entering a guilty plea earlier this month.

Garza confessed to accepting about a quarter-of-a million dollars in bribes as part of a kickback scheme with a PSI employee.

As a member of the school board, Garza confessed he voted in favor of having the school district grant a contract to PSI and confessed he used his influence as a board trustee over individuals who were both employees of the school district and elected officials at other governmental entities — such as the cities of Mission and Peñitas, and the Agua Special Utility District — so that those individuals would vote to award a contract to PSI through those entities as well.

In return, Garza received bribes and kickback payments from subcontractors facilitated by the employee from PSI.

The criminal information, a report filed in federal court that described the allegations against Garza, stated that around June 22, 2020, a company was awarded a “Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance Agreement” by a governmental entity after three unnamed people voted in favor of it over the objection of the city manager.

Under questioning from Salinas, Perez confirmed that the Mission city council voted 3-2 to award a contract to PSI during a city council meeting held June 22, 2020 even though he and his staff had recommended denying the contract. Those who voted to approve the agreement with PSI were Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña and council members Jessica Ortega Ochoa and Alberto “Beto” Vela.

O’Caña was employed with the La Joya school district until he retired in 2019. Ortega Ochoa, O’Caña’s niece, is still employed at the school district.

During Tuesday’s hearing in state court, attorneys for PSI argued the court did not have jurisdiction to hear the case.

The attorney, Jane M. N. Webre, denied any criminal actions or wrongdoing on the part of PSI and said they were conducting an internal investigation.

Still, Webre argued that even if the contract was approved in an illegal manner, state law stated that the city retains discretion to void the contract or not. Though the contract would be voidable, it is not currently void and therefore any payments made as part of the contract are still legal, she argued.

Gonzalez, the judge presiding over the case, said he would review the state law and if he reached the same conclusion, he might have no choice but to dismiss the case.