Traffic stop nets 93 pounds of cocaine in Pharr; 2 arrests

After a traffic stop, a man told a Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputy he had a small amount of personal use cocaine. That statement resulted in his and a woman’s arrests on accusations that they had a little more than 93 pounds of cocaine.

The traffic stop occurred Wednesday in the 4700 block of South Jackson Road in Pharr after the deputy pulled over a gray Chevrolet Silverado for a traffic violation.

The driver, Jose Alfonso Treviño Jr., a U.S. citizen born in 1977, told the deputy he had a personal use amount of cocaine but a search of the vehicle revealed two grocery bags on the rear floorboards that contained 10 bundles of cocaine weighing a little more than 22 pounds, according to the criminal complaint.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents were contacted for investigative assistance and Treviño was taken to the HSI-McAllen Field Office for an interview.

“Prior to the interview commencing, Treviño asked if he could call his wife,” the complaint stated. “During the call to his wife, Treviño asked her to tell their son to clean out the garage in order for something to be parked in there.”

He then admitted during the interview to having multiple bricks of cocaine and being paid to store the cocaine, the complaint further stated.

Meanwhile, law enforcement were conducting surveillance at his home, located in the 1500 block of North 27th Street in Hidalgo, when they observed a woman in a white Chevrolet Traverse arrive there and enter the residence.

“Shortly thereafter, the garage door opened and the same female removed two (2) plastic storage bins from the garage and placed them inside of the Traverse’s rear hatch,” the complaint stated.

Federal authorities say she then left the residence and was pulled over in the 900 block of North 25th Street in Hidalgo for a traffic violation. She was identified as Rita Eva Moreno-Tinoco, a U.S. citizen born in 1983.

“Moreno provided consent to search the vehicle and law enforcement recovered twenty-seven (27) bundles of a white powdery substance inside the plastic storage bins that Moreno had previously removed from the garage,” the complaint stated.

Those bundles weighed a little more 69 pounds of cocaine, according to federal authorities.

Both suspects are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

They were scheduled to make a first appearance Friday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge J Scott Hacker, court records indicate.