A small, unsupervised space heater caused a family to lose their mobile home in northern Hidalgo County late Saturday night, according to the county fire marshal.

The family of four were displaced by the fire that occurred Saturday evening near the intersection of North Expressway 281 and Hinojosa Road. Over a dozen public safety vehicles lined the highway road around 10 p.m. while the smoke billowed from the home.

No family members were injured; however, a dog went missing, Cookie, according to a young man who lived in the house.

The family huddled nearby as they watched the efforts of the firefighters from San Manuel and Edinburg to extinguish hot spots around 11 p.m. Neighbors took them blankets and food to help them withstand the cold temperatures, which felt like the 40s amid a chilling drizzle.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family, Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homer Garza said Sunday.

The fire’s origin was traced to a space heater that was left on in the living room, the fire marshal said. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Garza stressed the importance to never leave space heaters or any other heating device on when they’re not at home and to keep space heaters away from any flammable materials at all times. He also recommends to avoid using electrical extension cords to power space heaters. Space heaters should be connected directly to the wall power outlet.