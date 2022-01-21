Whataburger coming to Los Fresnos

After years of waiting, Los Fresnos is going to get its own Whataburger restaurant.

Whataburger officials confirmed on Friday that it is planning to open a restaurant in this town.

“It’s true! We plan to open a Los Fresnos location at 1002 Hwy 100 in the coming months. We’re proud to call the Rio Grande Valley home, and we’re excited to expand our presence in this vibrant community. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to our opening date,” Whataburger Corporation said in a statement.

There are over 700 Whataburger restaurants in Texas alone, with an additional 150 restaurants located in New Mexico.