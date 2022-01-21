Cold temperatures to stick around throughout Friday

As an arctic cold front continues to impact the Rio Grande Valley this Friday morning, meteorologists report the frigid temperatures will continue throughout the day.

Wind chills in the 20s will continue in the lower to mid Valley through late this morning or noon, reports Barry Goldsmith, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley.

Precipitation will come to and end by 11 a.m. this morning in the upper Valley and later this afternoon in the lower Valley.

Off-duty NWS meteorologist reported icing conditions in Los Fresnos and north of Harlingen, early this morning, he said.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 40s across the mid-Valley, Goldsmith reports. However, because of lower clouds and rainfall in the lower Valley, much of Cameron County and a portion of Willacy County will remain below 40 degrees into the early afternoon or late afternoon.

“Combined with continued stiff north wind (10 to 20+ mph) in those areas, it will feel like 30 to 35 at best along/east of US 77 in Cameron and Willacy by late afternoon,” Goldsmith writes.

He said for everyone else, “feels like” temperatures will be close to the actual temperatures later this afternoon as winds lighten up.