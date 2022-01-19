Amid a festive atmosphere befitting the occasion, Charro Days Fiesta and local artist Don Breeden unveiled the 2022 Charro Days Poster on Tuesday at Market Square in downtown Brownsville.

The 85th annual Charro Days Fiesta is scheduled Feb. 19-27 in and around downtown Brownsville on a schedule that conforms to the traditional Charro Days lineup. Baile Del Sol on the first Saturday is included, along with BISD Fiesta Folklorico, Noche Mexicana, Hands Across the Border, the Illuminated Night Parade, Grand International Parade and Costume Ball, as well as Sombrero Festival Feb. 24-26 and the Charro Days Carnival that runs through March 7.

Unveiling the 2022 Charro Days Poster marked this year’s first official event, and Charro Days President Henry LeVrier invited everyone in Brownsville and beyond to “come home to Charro Days” and wear their best Charro Days costumes during Charro Days Week. LeVrier also recognized the Mr. Amigo Association, Sombrero Festival and Fiestas Mexicanas in Matamoros, partners in the weeklong celebration. This year’s Mr. Amigo is yet to be revealed, the official Charro Days brochure says.

The poster, incorporating the whole range of Charro Days activities, was unveiled in a ceremony under the roof at Market Square and amid Mexican music and folkloric dancing. The theme “Come Home to Charro Days,” resonated as Charro Days officials and others marked the occasion and sought to get the celebration off to a rousing start.

Breeden said Charro Days is something like Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day when everyone gathers around. “That’s what Charro Days is like, we’re all family. It kind of embodies that spirit,” he said.

LeVrier also recognized the Brownsville Independent School District as “a partner that has helped Charro Days put on this festival for many, many years through the assistance of their children and also through all of the students that are in the bands” and other groups.

“They are a big part of our celebration. Not only that but they plant the seed. They start with the little ones. They learn it, and you know what, they never forget it,” LeVrier said.

Afterward, Texas Southmost College President Jesús Roberto Rodríguez called Charro Days “a beautiful event. It helps us to embrace our culture and the rich history of this community. It is a sense of pride in family,” he said.

BISD Superintendent René Gutiérrez said he is glad to see Charro Days returning as a live event “so that our children have a better understanding of what Charro Days means to this community. … We need to continue educating our kids about our culture here in South Texas.”

Tiny Barrientes, who serves on the Mr. Amigo and Sombrero Festival boards, said people from the supporting organizations working together on Charro Days helps the overall effort. Barrientes said he is organizing a Sombrero Kayak Race on the resaca behind Cobbleheads during Charro Days.

Rene Escamilla and his wife Lucy, lifelong Charro Days members, said this year’s celebration should be more like pre-pandemic fiestas, but toned down because of the pandemic.

Folkloric dancers Julio Fuentes, Roselyn Mayorga and Jennifer Garza entertained as the unveiling ceremony was getting underway, Mayorga twirling a yellow skirt and Garza wearing red. The trio is from Brownsville.

“We are so happy because we dance the traditional dances from Mexico,” Fuentes said. “We are excited that Charro Days is coming back. We have new costumes from Sinaloa and Nayarit. We dance the whole year. We don’t stop.”

Tim Ramirez, a retired BISD teacher who now represents in a statewide teachers’ organization, said he can still remember dancing “La Danza de los Viejitos” along Elizabeth Street as a Russell Elementary School student during Charro Days years ago and as a Pace High School band member.

LeVrier encouraged people to visit the Charro Days website or connect with the fiesta on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.