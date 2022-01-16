McAllen Marathon returns for 10th annual memorial event

The McAllen Marathon has attracted athletes from across the country since 2013. Certified as an official Boston Marathon qualifier, thousands of runners make their way to South Texas to compete in the event.

In 2021, the event was moved to a virtual run amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the nation. Over the weekend, runners and spectators flocked back to McAllen for the first time in nearly two years for the 10th Annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Memorial Run.

The two-day event, which was renamed the Scott Crane Memorial Run in 2015 after the tragic death of then-McAllen City Commissioner Scott Crane, featured runners from across the nation, including athletes from Colorado and Illinois, while others made the trek across the border from Mexico.

The marathon kicked off its annual festivities at 7 a.m. Saturday with the 5K and 10K runs. The event continued Sunday at 7 a.m. with the half-marathon and the full marathon.

A total of 326 athletes finished the 13.1-mile half-marathon, 178 male and 148 females. Emmanuel Lopez of Mission was the first to cross the finish line Saturday, completing the race in a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes and 9.435 seconds.

Steven Loza and Ethan De Leon finished second and third with times of 1:18:52.262 and 1:22:28.191, respectively. Perla Janet Perales Cazares, a Nuevo Leon native, finished first in the female half-marathon with a time of 1:27:01.732, good for fifth overall.

In the full marathon, 73 males and 21 females competed the 26.2-mile race. Luis A. Romero from Houston claimed the gold, finishing with a time of 2:41:27.745, while Erica Kirkwood was the top female finisher, coming seventh overall with a time of 3:10:07.312.