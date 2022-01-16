Edinburg birding center to hold Purple Martins event

The Edinburg Scenic Wetlands and World Birding Center is inviting the public to a special event called Purple Martins: The Bonds That Bind, on Saturday to inform the public of the symbiotic relationship people share with the bird.

These small, purple birds nest only in housing that people provide and with spring right around the corner, wildlife will soon be ready to begin nesting and raising their young.

The center has been maintaining a house for the birds in its gardens since 2005 to help the birds nest, and has participated in a citizen science project called Project Martin Watch.

This year, the program will include a presentation on Purple Martins and their nesting habits, different housing options, how to attract them to your yard and information on how to get involved with Project Martin Watch.

Participants will also be able to visit the center’s Purple Martin house in their garden to learn how to help ensure the species’ survival.

The program will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and is recommended for adults and older youth. Admission will be $3 for adults, $2 for children and seniors and free for center members.

The center is located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road in Edinburg, inside the municipal park, but officials ask the public to enter through the South Doolittle Road to avoid traffic issues.

Seats will be limited so registration is recommended. Call (956) 381-9922 or visit www.EdinburgWBC.org for registration or additional information.