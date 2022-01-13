Trial date scheduled for La Feria coach accused in deadly hit-and-run accident

A Feb. 22 trial date has been scheduled for a La Feria High School coach charged in a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Oct. 30, 2021.

Jaime Carlos Guerra, 55, was to be arraigned before 107th state District Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr., on Wednesday, but due to COVID a waiver arraignment was emailed to Guerra’s attorney Dan Sanchez. Guerra signed the waiver and entered a not guilty plea to the charge, according to court documents. Euresti set his trial date for Feb. 22.

Guerra is charged with accident involving death and tampering with physical evidence.

A Cameron County grand jury indicted him on the charges on Dec. 1, 2021, stating that Guerra drove a vehicle that became involved in an accident that “resulted in death to Robin Hernandez … knowing the accident occurred, intentionally and knowingly leave the scene of the accident, without leaving his name, address or vehicle information and provided no assistance to Hernandez when “it was apparent that the complainant was in need of medical treatment.”

In addition, the indictment states that Guerra “intentionally and knowingly alter an object, to-wit: a motor vehicle, with intent to impair its verity and availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding related to the offense.”

Guerra is accused of driving over Robin Lee Hernandez, 37, who was walking along the roadway in La Feria.

Video surveillance showed a black truck striking Hernandez and leaving the scene. Hernandez was struck by a second vehicle, and the driver of that car stopped to render aid, authorities said. Through an investigation, authorities said they were able to connect Guerra to the accident.

A probable cause affidavit states witnesses told police that Guerra had been at the Texas Rose Bar along with other coaches on Oct. 29, 2021, until 2 a.m., where after that he and other coaches went to the home of another coach to continue their victory celebration of a championship win. Guerra had been observed drinking, according to authorities.

The affidavit further states that on Nov. 1, 2021, Guerra took his truck to an Auto Mechanic Shop to be repaired for damage done to the front passenger side of his vehicle. According to the report, the front passenger of a black pickup truck struck Hernandez. Guerra owns a black truck, the report states.