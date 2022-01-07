TxDOT to close parts of Interstate 2

The Texas Department of Transportation will close sections of Interstate 2 between La Feria and Harlingen from Jan. 10-21, in the evening and overnight hours.

The state agency said closures are necessary while Foremost Paving does mill and overlaying work on the eastbound and westbound main lanes, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic will be re-routed to the I-2 frontage roads.

The project limits extend from the Cameron-Hidalgo county line in La Feria to Dixieland Avenue in Harlingen; however, closures will only occur in one-mile spans.

Road signs will be placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures.

TxDOT asks the traveling public to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.