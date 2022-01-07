Los Fresnos man accused of methamphetamine smuggling

A Los Fresnos man remains in federal custody after he allegedly tried to smuggle nearly 18 pounds of methamphetamine across the Los Indios International Bridge in Los Indios, authorities said.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Fernando Acosta gave U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers’ different stories and attempted to explain to them why he was crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Acosta appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Ronald B. Morgan for his initial appearance. He was denied bond and remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals. His preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.

The criminal complaint states Acosta, who was driving a 2003 black Ford Ranger, attempted to cross the Los Indios International Bridge from Mexico to the United States Monday evening. He told the officers he was going to Los Fresnos to visit his father and grandmother, officials said.

During a vehicle X-ray exam, “anomalies were detected underneath the truck bed. A total of twenty-eight (28) packages were discovered in total underneath the truck bed in a non-factory compartment,” the complaint stated.

The packages tested positive for methamphetamine totaling 8.14 kilograms.

In his interview with the officers, Acosta at first said he was going to the Walmart in Los Fresnos to purchase a piece of electrical equipment and then visit his relatives, officials said. He also stated the truck belong to a cousin, the complaint stated.

Upon further questioning, Acosta said he had been approached two months prior to cross a vehicle that contained “merchandise” but he told the person he would only cross “clean cars,” officials said. Acosta stated he was paid $100 to cross the vehicle and leave it at a Walmart store in Brownsville, the complaint read.