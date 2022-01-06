A series of cold fronts passing through the Rio Grande Valley over the next few days not only bring cooler weather but the possibility of rain as well.

The first cold front is expected to make it to the Valley late Thursday night bringing with it a 40% chance of rain. That 40% chance of rain should continue through Friday with cooler daytime temperatures at about 63 degrees.

Friday night lows will be near 60 degrees with a 30% chance of rain and Saturday’s highs will be about 80 degrees.

A second cold front will pass through the area Sunday night bringing with it an 80% chance of thunderstorms. The temperatures will be near 61 degrees.

Monday’s highs will be around 64 degrees and there’s a 50% chance of showers. Monday night lows will be near 58 degrees and Tuesday’s high will be about 69 degrees.