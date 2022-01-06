McALLEN — Dia De Los Reyes, or Epiphany as it is known in some places, is celebrated by Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans and Christians around the world on Jan. 6. It is a day meant to honor the Three Wise Men, or the Three Kings, who were said to have visited the infant Jesus and brought him gifts.
The day marks the end of the Christmas season, and in McAllen, the end of another South Pole Illuminated Festival. This year’s festival ended its run with a 104-foot rosca de reyes.
Read the full story
. here
Felix Chavez, owner and operator of Junior’s Supermarket, cuts a 104-foot rosca de reyes as it is cut and served to the public during the Dia de Los Reyes celebration at the final day of the South Pole Illuminated Festival at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A 104-foot rosca de reyes is cut and served to the public during the Dia de Los Reyes celebration at the final day of the South Pole Illuminated Festival at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A 104-foot rosca de reyes is cut and served to the public during the Dia de Los Reyes celebration at the final day of the South Pole Illuminated Festival at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A 104-foot rosca de reyes is cut and served to the public during the Dia de Los Reyes celebration at the final day of the South Pole Illuminated Festival at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A 104-foot rosca de reyes is cut and served to the public during the Dia de Los Reyes celebration at the final day of the South Pole Illuminated Festival at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A 104-foot rosca de reyes is cut and served to the public during the Dia de Los Reyes celebration at the final day of the South Pole Illuminated Festival at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
RELATED READING:
Size matters: 104-foot rosca takes the cake at McAllen’s Dia De Los Reyes