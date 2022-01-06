McALLEN — Dia De Los Reyes, or Epiphany as it is known in some places, is celebrated by Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans and Christians around the world on Jan. 6. It is a day meant to honor the Three Wise Men, or the Three Kings, who were said to have visited the infant Jesus and brought him gifts.

The day marks the end of the Christmas season, and in McAllen, the end of another South Pole Illuminated Festival. This year’s festival ended its run with a 104-foot rosca de reyes.

