Levi Ince at the top of his game

HARLINGEN – He’s an athlete, an actor and an academic.

You might call Levi Ince a Renaissance man, and his unassuming and casual manner only distinguishes him further in that quality.

Levi, 17, had just finished up the kick-off Tuesday for Harlingen faculty and administrators at the Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory.

“We did little skits from Grease and just some short dances and some singing, that kind of thing,” said Levi, a senior at Harlingen High School South.

Levi has made quite a name for himself the past few years, competing in speech, drama and debate, playing football, and making top grades.

Just this football season, the Hawks team played their way to undefeated district champs with Levi as linebacker, defensive end, fullback and team captain.

Not a bad way to finish his public school career — and he isn’t finished yet. This spring he’ll be competing in the discus throw with the school’s track and field program.

He balances his strong athletic ability with a talent for the performing arts. He played the handsome “mail man” in last semester’s presentation of “Legally Blonde” at the PAC.

While acting doesn’t play a major role in his career plans, he’s enjoyed it as an extracurricular activity for years.

“I’ve enjoyed the work that we’ve put into it and the countless hours,” he said. “I like just being able to spend time with everyone doing the musicals and plays and really just seeing how one day to the next the play can just drastically change and improve.”

Like all the Conservatory kids, he’s glad he could return in person to the stage this year and have those long rehearsals and performances.

“Being able to go and work at the PAC, I feel like it just brings a sort of energy that makes people want to work harder and get the experience to work on the stage,” he said. “Knowing that you’re going to be performing to the audience is a pretty cool experience.”

He’s demonstrated a clear capacity for leadership not only at the PAC and as captain of the football team, but also as secretary of the National Honor Society. He’s also active in several other student organizations.

In the midst of all this he’s managed to keep a GPA of 4.4.

Of course, the first tool he mentions in this accomplishment is time management.

“You have to stay focused and know when work is due, when you need to get it done,” he said. “You also have to spend time hanging out with friends.”

He plans to attend college and become either a coach or open a training facility in the Valley.