The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Brownsville is one of at least 37 stores the company is planning to close this year, company officials announced Thursday.

Signs on the doors at the Brownsville location read “Store Closing,” “Everything 20% to 40% off,” “Everything Must Go” and “Nothing held back.”

The store is located at 3000 Pablo Kisel Boulevard.

McAllen’s Bed Bath & Beyond store is not scheduled to close

Although Harlingen once had a Bed Bath &Beyond store, that location was closed in 2020.

The entire list of store closings is on the Bed Bath & Beyond website.

On July 9, 2020, Bed Bath &Beyond announced that it would be closing 200 stores over the next two years.