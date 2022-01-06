If you live in Brownsville and purchased a ticket for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing you are going to want to check that ticket.

The Texas Lotto reports that a $1 million Powerball lotto ticket was purchased in Brownsville.

The winning ticket was sold at the Stripes Store located at 3301 Southmost Blvd.

Here are Wednesday night’s winning numbers: They were 6,14,25,33,46 and the Powerball was 17. The powerplay multiplier was 2.

Officials said the winning Powerball tickets were sold in Wisconsin and California where winners will split $632 million.