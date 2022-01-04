Mission continuing vaccine incentive program with drive-thru

The city of Mission will be launching phase two of its THRIVE gift card incentive program by hosting a special drive-thru where residents will be provided gift cards for receiving vaccines.

Any resident who has received their COVID-19 booster or third vaccination prior to phase two or outside of any Mission clinics are eligible for this incentive, a $50 THRIVE gift card, which can be used at select Mission businesses.

A list of participating businesses can be found at missiontexas.us/thrive/.

The website can also be used to register for the drive-thru event, which residents will need to qualify for using the criteria.

Mission residents will need to provide an ID card, a valid email address, utility water bill in order to prove their residency and their vaccine card.

Residents who have already received a THRIVE gift card for their third shot or booster are not eligible for this specific event.

Once confirmed to be eligible, the resident will receive a registered ticket by email within 72 hours.

The ticket will provide the registrant’s confirmed date and time to attend the drive-thru event.

All one needs to do is print out the ticket and bring it along with their vaccination card to the event in order to receive their gift card.