Brownsville raises its COVID-19 Matrix to Level 3

Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, the City of Brownsville has raised its COVID-19 Matrix to Level 3.

City officials announced the change Tuesday afternoon as a surge of the coronavirus is spreading not only across the city but across the Rio Grande Valley as well.

The Cameron County Public Health Department on Monday reported that 475 cases of the coronavirus had been reported in Brownsville from Dec. 31 through Jan. 3.

Countywide, there were 1,229 cases reported during that four-day period.

City officials said increasing the Matrix Level is being done ensure that the city, along with local health partners and authorities, work together to protect the community, while also monitoring multiple factors such as new hospital admissions, transmission rates, positive cases, and current ICU and ventilator patients.

The following is the City of Brownsville’s Threat Matrix Level 3 Guidance: