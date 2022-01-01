NWS: Freeze watch possible in some areas

As a cold front approaches the Rio Grande Valley, some areas could be under a freeze watch, according to the National Weather Service in Brownsville.

The NWS reports a freeze watch could be issued for portions of Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties from late Sunday night through early Monday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damaged unprotected outdoor plumbing, the NWS reports.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained and allowed to drip slowly.

The NWS has issued a fire weather watch for all four Valley counties that will be in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gust of up to 50 mph, plus relative humidity at 15% to 35% could cause any fires that develop to spread rapidly.

Low temperatures late Saturday night will be in the 50s with the highs on Sunday at about 60 degrees. Sunday night lows will be around 36 degrees and Monday’s highs will be around 61 degrees.