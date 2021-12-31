The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved the creation of the Hidalgo County Adult Sexual Assault Response team, which is comprised of people from multiple jurisdictions whose goal is to form a collaborative response that enhances the health and judicial outcomes of adult sexual assault survivors.

In a news release, the county said the team, also known as S.A.R.T., is a result of several bills passed during the last legislative session that aim to improve the investigation and prosecution of sexual assaults.

One of those bills is SB 476, which requires commissioner courts throughout the state to establish a SART team.

The county says these teams will create a statewide infrastructure of resources, awareness, connection and coordination to address local sex crimes.

Prior to its creation, the news release said that Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. knew the best way to assist victims and provide access to resources was partnerships between law enforcement, nonprofits and statewide organizations.

The county noted that Rodriguez created the Victims Unit in his office, which helps sexual assault victims and collaborates with groups like Safe H.A.V.E.N. Forensic Exam Center at DHR Health, the Family Crisis Center, Friendship of Women, the Hidalgo County Family Violence Task Force, the Texas Council on Family Violence and Mujeres Unidas.

“Being a voice for the victims of sexual assault has been a top priority of my office since day one,” Rodriguez said in the release. “The establishment of the SART team is just another resource our law enforcement officers and community leaders can utilize to fill in the gaps that exist for victims as they go through the emotional and judicial process of reporting a sexual assault.”

The team’s members include Hilda Gracia, Mujeres Unidas sexual assault program coordinator; Hector Alcoser, McAllen assistant chief of police; Lt. Rock Serna from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office; Rosa Hernandez, RN sexual assault nurse examiner and forensic nurse manager; Martine Hernandez, director of DHR Health Behavioral Hospital; and Hope Palacios, chief prosecutor for the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.

Palacios, who has been with the DA’s office since 2002, is chief of the Special Crimes Division, which is responsible for prosecuting serious crimes against children.

“The group must meet quarterly, create a written protocol addressing the coordinated response for adult survivors of sexual assault in Hidalgo County, and provide a copy of the sexual assault response protocol to each agency in Hidalgo County that responds to disclosures of sexual assault,” the news release said.