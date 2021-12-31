Cold front could bring fire weather conditions

That long awaited cold front expected to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley late Saturday could bring possible fire weather conditions on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Brownsville.

The NWS reports elevated to near critical fire weather conditions are possible Sunday afternoon. “Fuels are not cured at this time, but conditions for rapid wildfire growth may still occur,” writes Angelica Soria, a NWS meteorologist.

Wind gusts of between 30 to 40 mph are possible, with the higher gust expected along the coastal areas.

The cold front will drop temperatures from the mid to upper 80s on Saturday to the 40s or lower 50s on Sunday morning.

And with clear skies and light winds Sunday night, temperatures will drop into the 30s and the lower 40s across much of the RGV Monday morning, Tuesday morning and possibly Wednesday morning as well.

Temperatures of near freezing could occur in the brush land Monday morning.

Saturday’s high will be about 87 degrees with Saturday night lows near 51 degrees. The high on Sunday will be 61 degrees while the overnight temperatures will be near 41 degrees. Monday’s high will be near 67 degrees.

The NWS reports residents should do the following:

Preparedness Actions

>> Protect/tie down/move holiday outdoor ornamentals, inflatables, etc.

>> Watch for pelicans, volunteers, and law enforcement on bridges and along highway 48, especially near the Queen Isabella Causeway, Gayman Bridge, and Bahia Grande.

