There were six COVID-related deaths and a total of 1,347 people tested positive for the virus this week in Hidalgo County.

County officials reported 280 cases at the start of the week, 67 on Tuesday, followed by 400 on Wednesday, then 600 on Thursday. The county did not release their COVID update for Friday due to the New Year’s Eve holiday.

In comparison, Hidalgo County confirmed 503 cases last week over a three-day span and 763 cases the previous week.

All of the six COVID deaths reported this week were unvaccinated with the exception of one, according to the county’s data.

Of the 1,347 people who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, 840 were confirmed, 507 probable and none were suspected. Hidalgo County does not include in its COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated.

As of Thursday, there were a total of 88 hospitalizations, with 28 patients in intensive care units. In contrast, the week began with 76 hospitalizations, with 20 patients in ICUs.

In Cameron County, officials reported a total of 318 people tested positive for the coronavirus and two deaths related to the virus this week.

County officials reported 173 cases on Monday, followed by 62 on Tuesday, then 83 on Wednesday. The county did not release their COVID update for Thursday and Friday due to the New Year’s Eve holiday.

Both of the deaths reported this week were vaccinated, according to officials.

There were also long lines of people getting tested and vaccinated throughout the Rio Grande Valley and some pharmacies reported a shortage of at-home test kits.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez also advised Hidalgo County commissioners to disregard the new isolation recommendations the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued earlier this week, which cut down the isolation period from 10 days to five days.

Officials continued to urge caution as residents prepared to celebrate the new year.