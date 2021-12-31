2021: A Year in Photos for The Brownsville Herald

By DENISE CATHEY and MIGUEL ROBERTS | STAFF PHOTOGRAPHERS

While the year started off promising with the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, 2021 continued to ignore all our requests to please just give us a minute by throwing a political jolt at us with the tumultuous arrival of former President Donald Trump to tour the U.S.-Mexico border wall in January following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. capitol. The following month, the entire power grid for Texas went down under Winter Storm Uri, leaving many in the Valley battling both freezing temperatures with little to no power and shortages in gas, groceries, and propane as residents stocked up to weather the storm.

However, vaccinations made a difference as the vaccine became more widely available over the months for adults and children — along with the authorization for further boosters for those in need. Yet February marked the first year in recent memory since 1945 without all of the festivities that marked Charro Days Fiesta. Then to the surprise of everyone, SpaceX launched the SN10 on March 3 — which did everything it was supposed to do — until it then exploded a few minutes after a too-quick landing. Undeterred SpaceX doubled down on the adage ‘if at first, you don’t succeed, try, try again’ and launched the SN15 prototype on May 5 — which marked a milestone for them in landing a full-size Starship prototype without an explosion of any kind.

August brought a moment of triumph for our local athletes when the Brownsville Pony League and Wild Pitch League claimed the Dick’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series Champions for 2021.

Birthdays, graduations, holiday celebrations, anniversaries, new births and COVID-19 surges were just some of the many things the Brownsville Herald photographers documented this year. As Dorothy Parker would surely agree, this time will live in infamy as “not just plain terrible. This was fancy terrible; this was terrible with raisins in it.”

But before we bid 2021 a relived adieu, here is some of what you may — or may not — remember from this year.