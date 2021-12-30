Rio Grande City police investigate homicide

Police in Rio Grande City identified the victim in Wednesday night’s homicide.

Officers responded to a call reporting a homicide at a residence on the 100 block of R. Corona Sr. Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

They found the lifeless body of Sergio Sanchez, 38.

“Sanchez was shot and suffered blunt force trauma to the head,” a news release posted Thursday evening stated.

The Rio Grande City Police Department identified two men they suspect were involved in this crime.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Alfredo Reyna, 38, and Joel Velasquez Rios, 44. Both are wanted on murder charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reyna or Velasquez Rios are urged to contact the Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers at (956) 488-8477 or the Rio Grande City Police Department at (956) 487-8892.

