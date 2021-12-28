San Benito Rotary to have second annual International Toy Project

SAN BENITO — Preparations are underway for a local nonprofit’s annual season of giving projects.

This week, Rotary Club of San Benito members will be donating toys and candy to children in a small community in rural Matamoros as part of its International Toy Project.

Rotary Club of San Benito President Dr. Olivia Rivas said the toys and candies will be distributed just in time for El Día de Los Reyes.

The tradition is also known as the Epiphany, and is celebrated in early January to honor the Three Wise Men who gave gifts to baby Jesus.

Rivas explained that through the Rotary Foundation, members get involved and donate to many global projects, however, they felt inspired to create an impactful project that’s closer to home.

“They thought it was a good idea to give to our border neighbors and so we did it,” Rivas said. “We give a lot to a lot of children and they’re all well deserving.”

The Rotary Club gathered nearly 1,000 small toys and candy bags to donate this year.

Rivas said she was amazed at how many people pitched in to help the project.

A Winter Texan and Rotarians from his Rotary Club in Carterville, Illinois donated more than 700 items for the project.

“I had no idea they were doing that until he arrived in October and told us he had boxes of candy for the toy project, which was wonderful,” Rivas said. “Local groups also gave back and brought us toys and donations.”

This year’s project is in correlation with Father Mario from the Our Lady Queen of the Universe Catholic Church in San Benito, who helped make community contacts with priests in Matamoros.

This is the second year the Rotary Club has held this project.

“Christmas is a special time so we decided last year to do this children’s project and it was well received,” Rivas said. “Last year, we gave it to the children before Christmas and this year we wanted to wait and do it for Día De Los Reyes because that’s a special time in Mexico when Christmas gifts are celebrated.”

Rivas said Rotary Club members are looking forward to the New Year to continue their work and expand it even further.

“Thank you to the community and Winter Texans who get so engaged in our community,” Rivas said. “We’re going to keep our international toy project. We think that’s a very worthy project.”

The Rotary Club visits every Thursday at noon at SB Wings in San Benito and is going to have an orientation for potential new members at the end of January.

Anyone who is interested in joining the Rotary can visit their Facebook page or call (956) 792-3650 for more information.