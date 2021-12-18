Fiesta Chevrolet of Edinburg took home all three of Chevrolet’s top dealership awards for 2020. This includes Chevrolet Dealer of the Year, the Chevrolet Mark of Excellence and the Chevrolet Elite Dealer Award. The awards are bestowed on the top 1% of Chevrolet’s estimated 3,000 dealerships nationwide.

“I think it is pretty impressive to be able to call ourselves the top one percent,” said Natasha Del Barrio, CEO of Fiesta Chevrolet’s parent organization, the Bert Ogden Auto Group. “It was earned by simply living out the characteristics that (owners) Bob and Janet Vackar have embodied for us for so many years.”

Chevrolet presents the annual awards to its dealers based on a number of metrics, including sales volume, customer service, and community engagement. On hand for the presentation was Craig Vickers, Chevrolet Zone Manager for south, central, and west Texas.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than Dealer of the Year,” Vickers said. “At Chevrolet, those are our biggest and those are out best. It’s not only high volume, it’s also taking care of the community, and taking care of customers. It’s really the whole package.”

“The Fiesta Chevrolet family committed to ensuring each customer was given our best service,” said Fiesta Chevrolet General Manager Billy Kelley. “We worked together through pandemic safety, and mindful of customers’ comfort. Our team is blessed to work with great people and amazing leadership.”

For Bob and Janet Vackar, the event marked a dual celebration, as it coincided with Bob’s 78th birthday.

“This is amazing,” Janet said. “We couldn’t have this award without the hard work that you (employees) have done. It means a lot to us.”

“I’m so proud of the organization, and everybody here,” Bob added. “Earning this award reflects on a team that worked hard together during a year full of challenges. Billy Kelley was consistently hands on, and in my opinion, he and his team are the best in the industry.”

Fiesta Chevrolet previously won Chevy’s Dealer of the Year award in 2014, and according to Vickers, “I think it’s going to be a long time before we don’t win again. It looks like we’re a shoe-in for 2021 as well.”