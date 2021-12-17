AUSTIN — Today, the Texas General Land Office kicked off the 2022 “Treasures of the Texas Coast Children’s Art Contest” and is now accepting entries. Students (public, private and homeschool) in grades K-6 are encouraged to submit their own masterpieces. Artwork should be centered on the theme “Treasures of the Texas Coast” and express why the Texas coast is important or special to each artist.

“It is truly a privilege to see the talents and passions of these young schoolchildren to help promote and protect our cherished Texas coast,” Land Commissioner George P. Bush said. “I look forward to seeing this year’s entries and wish our contestants the best of luck.”

Participants will have their artwork judged, and winners will be announced by Bush in the spring of 2022. The 2023 Adopt-A-Beach calendar will feature the top 40 pieces of art and will be distributed throughout the state. Conservation of Texas coastal ecosystems and the economic impacts of coastal communities are crucial to our state. This annual contest provides an exciting opportunity for young Texans to showcase their artistic talents while promoting the Texas Gulf Coast.

The grand prize winner will receive one 6 to 8-night Caribbean cruise for two from Royal Caribbean International departing out of Galveston, Miami, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Port Canaveral or Puerto Rico. They will also receive two round-trip coach-class tickets from United Airlines to any United destination in the 48 contiguous United States, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The grand prize winner’s teacher will also receive one 6 to 8-night Caribbean cruise for two courtesy of Royal Caribbean and two round-trip, coach-class tickets from United Airlines.

All 40 winners will receive two Schlitterbahn tickets valid at either the New Braunfels or Galveston locations, one ticket to the Houston Zoo, one ticket to the Texas State Aquarium, one ticket to the USS Lexington, a certificate of recognition from the GLO and copies of the 2023 calendar displaying the winning artwork.

All entries must be postmarked by Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

For more information, guidelines, and an entry form for the art contest, visit tinyurl.com/3xjy4wt4.