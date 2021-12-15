Trial date set in shootings at South Padre Island

A man from Kerens, Texas, who is accused in the shooting deaths of three women on South Padre Island in August is expected to stand trial on capital murder charges in May 2022.

Yordi Barthelemy, 24, was arraigned in Brownsville Dec. 10 before 357th state District Court Judge Magallanes on one count of capital murder and pleaded not guilty to the charge, Cameron County court documents reflect.

A Cameron County grand jury on Oct. 20 indicted Barthelemy on the capital murder charge, on allegations that he caused the deaths of Sandra Napoles, Zulema Hernandez-Napoles and Odalys Hernandez by shooting them with a firearm.

The shooting happened Aug. 7 at the Sunchase Condominiums at the 1004 Padre Blvd. on South Padre Island. South Padre Island police were dispatched to the area in reference to a disturbance with either a gun or knife, a SPI police report states.

When South Padre Island police arrived at the scene, they found three women dead.

Napoles and Odalys Hernandez were from Katy, Texas. Hernandez-Napoles was from Kerens, Texas. The women are believed to be from the same family, police said.

Police allege that Barthelemy fled the scene and was later found in Port Isabel. Police say he notified police of his location while attempting to turn himself in.

Barthelemy’s trial is scheduled for May 2, 2022. He remains jailed at a Cameron County facility on a no bond.