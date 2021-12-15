Puente drops out of race to run for state rep; Burke, Leonard announce candidacies

HARLINGEN — The dynamics surrounding what’s being called the biggest election in years are changing.

Earlier this week, City Commissioner Frank Puente announced he won’t seek a second term in the May 7 election, deciding to run for the state House of Representatives’ District 37 seat being vacated by Eddie Lucio III, D-Brownsville, who won’t run for re-election.

On Tuesday, Linda Burke, who runs a dentistry clinic, announced she’s running for the District 2 seat Puente’s vacating.

Puente, a leading voice within the city’s new four-member majority calling for change, said he wants to take his fight to the state level.

“It was perfect timing when this opportunity arose,” Puente, a roofing company owner, said. “We’ve got this momentum going with the city of Harlingen and how awesome it would be to help Harlingen and its sister cities on a larger scale.”

Puente will remain on the commission until voters elect the city’s new District 2 commissioner.

Meanwhile, Burke, who serves as the city’s Economic Development Corporation’s chairwoman, vowed to work “ together with our other community leaders to make Harlingen an inclusive, innovative, and thriving city for all residents and visitors,” according to her Facebook announcement.

Uribe draws District 1 challenger

In the race for the District 1 seat, DawnRae Leonard, a U.S. Navy veteran, announced her bid to challenge Commissioner Richard Uribe, the city’s mayor pro tem who’s expected to run for a third term.

“Running for office has been a dream of mine for many years, and I am excited to take this opportunity to serve the city of Harlingen in a new role,” Leonard, who serves on the city’s Veteran’s Advisory Board, posted on Facebook when she announced her bid on Dec. 5. “I invite you to join me in this next chapter of my life, filled with new friends, new ideas and new goals in a life of service to my community.”

In October, Mayor Chris Boswell said he plans to run for a sixth term in office.

Meanwhile, attorney Norma Sepulveda announced plans in October to run against Boswell in her bid to become the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor.

Propositions on ballot

So far, the election’s ballot includes two propositions.

In August, commissioners tacked on a proposition calling on voters to decide whether they wanted to limit the mayor’s and commissioners’ tenures to four, three-year terms.

The proposal, whose term limits would become effective in 2024, would not count incumbents’ current terms against them if they chose to run for re-election.

Earlier this month, commissioners added a proposition calling on voters to decide if they wanted to push the city’s elections from May to November as part a plan to draw more residents to the polls.

The charter amendment would move May’s elections to the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November beginning in 2024.

Last month, commissioners argued November elections would draw more voters to the polls when they would run alongside national and state elections.

