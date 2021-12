The McAllen Tax Office Substation will be closing temporarily from Thursday to Monday.

The office is located at 300 E. Hackberry Ave., Ste. 3, in McAllen.

Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo Villarreal Jr. said in an announcement that the office will be closed for maintenance, but is scheduled to be up in running by Tuesday.

While the office is closed, customers are encouraged to visit the other tax offices located in Edinburg, Elsa, Weslaco, Alamo, San Juan, Pharr and Mission.