Candidates file to seek offices in Cameron County

With Cameron County’s March 1 primary elections more than a couple of months away, candidates seeking a place on both the Democratic and Republican ballots have filed their intentions.

The candidates had until 6 p.m. Monday to file the necessary paperwork to have their names placed on political party ballots.

The following is a list of Republicans running for seats in Congress and the Texas House and Senate and Cameron County Offices, according to information provided by Cameron County Republican Party Chairman Morgan Graham and the Secretary of State’s Office:

>> U.S. Rep. District 34: Juana Cantu Cabrera and Mayra Flores.

>> State Senate District 27: Adan Hinojosa, Israel Salinas and Raul Torres.

>> State House District 35: Oscar Rosa.

>> State House District 37: Janie Lopez and George Rivera.

>> Cameron County Judge: Carlos Cascos.

>> Cameron County Clerk: Veronica Deaton.

>> Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 2: Erasmo Castro.

>> Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 4: Oscar Guerra and Charles “Chuck” Vieh.

>> Cameron County JP Pct 5-2: Alejandro “Alex” Torres.

>> Cameron County JP Pct 1: Andrew Infante.

>> Cameron County Chairman: Morgan Graham.

The following is a list of Democrats running for seats in Congress and the Texas House and Senate and Cameron County Offices, according to information provided by Cameron County Democratic Party and the Secretary of State’s Office:

>> U.S. Rep. District 34: Laura Cisneros, Vicente Gonzalez, Filemon Meza, Beatriz Reynoso, Osbert Rodriguez Haro, William Thompson and Diego Zavala.

>> State Senate District 27: Sara Stapleton-Barrera, Alex Dominguez, Morgan Lamantia and Salomon Torres.

>> State Rep. District 37: Ruben Cortez, Frank Puente and Luis Villarreal Jr.

>> State Rep. District 35: Oscar Longoria.

>> State Rep. District 38: Erin Elizabeth Gamez and Jonathan Gracia.

>> 103rd Judicial District Judge: Janet Leal.

>> 107th Judicial District Judge: Benjamin Euresti Jr.

>> 357th Judicial District Judge: Juan A. Magallanes and Victor Ricardo Ramirez.

>> 484th Judicial District Judge: Noemi Garcia-Martinez and Adela Kowalski-Garza.

>> Cameron County Judge: Eddie Trevino Jr.

>> Cameron County Court-at- Law No: 1: Arturo A. McDonald.

>> Cameron County Court-at-Law No. 2: Laura Bentancourt.

>> Cameron County Court-at-Law: No. 3: David Gonzalez III.

>> Cameron County District Clerk: Laura Perez-Reyes.

>> Cameron County Clerk: Perla Diaz and Sylvia Garza-Perez.

>> Cameron County Treasurer: David A. Bentancourt.

>> Cameron County Commissioner Pct.2: Joey Lopez.

>> Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 4: Ruben De La Rosa, J.V. Garcia and Gus Ruiz.

>> Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Bennie “Bo” Ochoa IV.

>> Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Place 2: Elizabeth Garza, Cyndi Hinojosa and Javier Reyna.

>> Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Place 3:Erika Perez-Murillo and Mary Esther Sorola.

>> Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3, Place 1: Jesus T. “Chuy” Garcia Jr.

>> Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3, Place 2: David Garza and Jessica A. Gonzales.

>> Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4: Juan Mendoza.

>> Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. 5, Place 2: Eloy Cano Jr.

>> Cameron County Chairman: Jared Hockema and John Shergold.