Gracia announces bid for State Representative District 38 seat

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2, Pl. 2, Jonathan Gracia announced his candidacy for State Representative District 38 – Brownsville.

“After two terms in office serving as a Justice of the Peace, I humbly ask for Brownsville’s support so that I may continue my public service,” Gracia said in a media release.

Gracia has spent his career in public service, and he has acquired a skill set serving his community over the last 20 years, his release states.

In 2000, his path began as economic development director for the City of Port Isabel, before joining former Congressman Solomon Ortiz’s staff in Washington, D.C., as a special projects administrator/legislative assistant, where he worked until 2004.

“While on Capitol Hill, I assisted economic development initiatives, addressed constituent concerns, and tracked legislation that affected Cameron County – experiences that will help me as a future State Representative,” Gracia said.

He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from The University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, before attending The University of Texas School of Law. After graduating from law school, he was employed as an assistant district attorney at the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office for four years, leaving that post as a felony prosecutor.

Gracia is married to middle school counselor Leslie Robinson, and together they have a 1-year-old daughter, Mia. Gracia said he donated $80,000 in his first two terms to non-profit organizations, student scholarships and food giveaways.

“If elected, I will continue to give back to my community by supporting those organizations as their State Representative. I’ve done my best to earn the right to ask for the people’s vote” he said.

Gracia added he believes his credentials and public service experience will lead him to victory for State Representative District 38.