Wind advisory issued for Cameron and Willacy counties

If you live in Cameron or Willacy county you are going to want to tie down those outside holiday decorations.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a wind advisory for both counties from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The NWS reports these two areas could experience strong southerly winds from 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, the NWS states, and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Motorists are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

The NWS has also issued a fire weather watch for all four Valley counties for Saturday afternoon.

A strong cold front will plunge through Deep South Texas Saturday morning. Strong north winds will develop behind the front as relative humidity values will decrease drastically by Saturday afternoon, the NWS reports.

Rapid spread and growth of any wildfire that are sparked will be possible Saturday afternoon.