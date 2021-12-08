San Benito man found incompetent to stand trial in murder case

A 21-year-old San Benito man accused in the Feb. 21, 2021 shooting death of another man has been found incompetent to stand trial for murder, Cameron County court documents reflect.

San Benito police in February said Jesus Alfredo Robles is accused of shooting Adelaido Mendoza, 60, as Mendoza sat inside his truck at the 100 block of Virginia Street.

An officer found Mendoza in a truck parked near the area, slouched over and with a gunshot wound to his head, police stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses identified Robles leaving the area by foot, walking eastbound on Combes Street.

After a search, Robles was found hiding underneath an abandoned house on the 300 block of Julian Street, police said. A firearm believed to be used in the shooting was also found and secured as evidence, police stated.

A Cameron County grand jury on March 17, 2021 indicted Robles on one count of murder stating that he “did then and there intentionally or knowingly cause the death of an individual namely, Adelaido Mendoza, by shooting Adeladio Mendoza, with a handgun.”

On April 4, 2021 Robles was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and on April 12, 2021 a Dr. Moron found that Robles was incompetent to stand trail, court documents reflect.

Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr., of the 107th state District Court, on May 24, 2021 ruled that Robles was incompetent to stand trial and ordered he be committed to the Texas Department of State Health Services or a mental health facility of residential care determined to be appropriate by the local mental health authority or local mental retardation authority or any other facility designated by the DSHS for a period not to exceed 120 days from the date of admission into any facility, court documents state.

According to a Cameron County inmates list, Robles remains incarcerated at a Cameron County jail.

