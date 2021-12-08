SAN BENITO — More holiday festivities are en route for residents and visitors of this city.

The City of San Benito’s 79th Annual Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 6 p.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas in Toyland” and nearly 80 entrants are expected to participate.

Some entrants include — marching bands, low-rider car clubs, horse clubs and an array of festive floats.

Additionally, several food vendors will be at the parade selling tacos, beverages and other tasty treats.

The parade will move along Sam Houston Blvd. southward from Hicks St. to Swanson St.

A portion of Sam Houston will be closed to traffic on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m.

City officials say they’re excited that this highly anticipated event is able to return this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s parade.

“Our Christmas Parade is something that everyone in the community looks forward to, and we are so happy that it’s back this year,” City of San Benito Special Projects Planner Nikki Serrano stated. “We hope everyone can come out and join the City of San Benito in this fun, holiday event.”