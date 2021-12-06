Villela family flourishes in educational programs at TSTC

HARLINGEN — Narciso Villela III and his wife, Valerie, have one directive when it applies to their children’s future: It is either college or the military.

Though their daughter is currently in high school, the remainder of the family is encouraging each other while enrolled in different programs at Texas State Technical College’s campus in Harlingen.

Narciso Villela III is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Auto Collision and Management Technology, while Valerie Villela is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business Management Technology. Their sons, Sebastien and Narciso IV, are also enrolled at the college.

Narciso Villela III’s decision to enroll in his program is due to TSTC being known for having one of the best auto collision programs. His motivation for succeeding in the program is to finish a product correctly.

“The intent is to ensure everything is done right and to specification in my final semester,” he said. “It is about turning something that is damaged into a beautiful piece of art.”

Valerie Villela enrolled in her program to refresh 12 years of experience in the field.

“I have worked my way to the top,” she said. “I feel by learning new techniques, it will benefit my future.”

Upon program completion, she will utilize her associate degree to start her own business or help run another business.

Sebastien Villela, the oldest of the children, is in his first semester of pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Culinary Arts.

He enjoys trying out the dishes he has learned to cook — such as his favorite, chicken teriyaki — for his family.

While he has gained new cooking techniques, he values the insight shared by the Culinary Arts instructors.

“Emma (Creps) and the other instructors tell us to relax and take our time,” he said. “I have come across situations where I did not cook the food correctly. And I have to start from square one.”

Narciso IV, the middle child, is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Automotive Technology.

In the program, he is learning how to change tires and perform tire rotations. Upon completion of the program, he would like to become a mechanic in an automotive shop.

Registration for the spring semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.