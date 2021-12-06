Job fair far set for Wednesday at Casa de Amistad

HARLINGEN — The Harlingen Economic Development Corporation and Workforce Solutions Cameron are co-sponsoring another Workforce Wednesday job fair this week.

This Wednesday’s job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa de Amistad, 1204 Fair Park Blvd., and organizers say more than 700 jobs have been listed to be filled.

The job fair this week marks the third installment of the series which aims to place willing workers with Harlingen-area businesses.

“The collaborative effort between Workforce solutions Cameron and the City of Harlingen has been a fantastic experience,” said Rey Tejada, Workforce Solutions business services manager. “The shared goal of helping provide employment opportunities for the community and assisting local employers has created wonderful partnership.”

Workforce Solutions Cameron and the HEDC are still recruiting employers who want to participate. The event is free and open to the public for both employers and job-seekers.

Employers can sign up on the Workforce Solutions Cameron website.

“We had an excellent turnout for the October event, and with the support of the City of Harlingen, we hope to have an even greater turnout,” said Raudel Garza, CEO of the HEDC.

“With up to 25 employers representing various industries, this will be the perfect opportunity for job-seekers to make their next big career move,” he added.

Job-seekers are encouraged to come dressed for interviews and bring resumes.

To see available jobs already listed, visit the HEDC’s job board at http://harlingenedc.com/find-a-job.