McALLEN — Rio Grande Valley residents have until Jan. 2 to experience the South Pole Illuminated Festival here where they can walk through five lit tunnels at the McAllen Convention Center every night.
Read the full story
. here
Visitors walk into the entrance of the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Visitors enjoy themselves at the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A light show hangs over the head of visitors to the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Children enjoy feeding the animals at the petting zoo during the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Light reflects over the pond at the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Food for sale at the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Vistors take rides on a lighted wheel during the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A projection is shown over the pond during the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
The large Christmas tree towers over visitors to the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
RELATED READING:
Light up the night: McAllen South Pole Illuminated Festival open through January