McALLEN — Rio Grande Valley residents have until Jan. 2 to experience the South Pole Illuminated Festival here where they can walk through five lit tunnels at the McAllen Convention Center every night.

Read the full story here.

Visitors walk into the entrance of the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Visitors enjoy themselves at the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A light show hangs over the head of visitors to the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Children enjoy feeding the animals at the petting zoo during the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Light reflects over the pond at the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Food for sale at the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Vistors take rides on a lighted wheel during the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A projection is shown over the pond during the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
The large Christmas tree towers over visitors to the South Pole Illuminated Festival on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
RELATED READING:

Light up the night: McAllen South Pole Illuminated Festival open through January 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR