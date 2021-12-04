McALLEN — The city’s Christmas procession billed as the largest holiday and helium balloon parade in Texas did not disappoint Saturday night with record attendance from the community after last year’s virtual festivities.
Reindeer from the City of McAllen float appear floating in the sky during the 8th Annual Holiday Parade on Saturday in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on a float at the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez)
The La Joya marching band prepare to perform in the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez)
L&F Distributors float in the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez)
Floats at the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez)
Sunsets on the character floating balloons before the start of the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez)
