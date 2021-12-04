DPS chase in Starr County ends in fatal roll-over crash

A man is charged with murder after his passenger died in a roll-over crash during a pursuit in La Gloria with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Friday, DPS arrested 23-year-old Francisco Arzate Avilez, of Mexico, on that charge and on a charge of evading arrest or detention resulting in death.

Troopers pursued a gray Ford F-150 driven by the man after the agency says he failed to yield to law enforcement, but the agency’s news release doesn’t say why DPS initially sought to stop the driver.

According to the release, he fled southbound on Farm-to-Market Road 755 at a high rate of speed before rolling over at around 7:56 a.m. on FM 755 north of FM 1017 in La Gloria.

“Due to the drivers reckless driving and excessive speed he lost control of the Ford and rolled over,” the release stated.

His passenger, 48-year-old Faustino Cabrera Cardosa, of Mexico, died at the scene.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.