Here’s a look at how the legislative races in the March 2022 primaries are shaping up. These are the confirmed candidates listed by the Texas Secretary of State’s office at the close of the day on Friday.

In the Congressional races, we’ve also included separately the candidates who have filed notice with the Federal Elections Commission, but haven’t been confirmed to be on the ballot.

The filing deadline for the March primaries is Monday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 15

Democratic:

>> ELIZA ALVARADO

OCCUPATION: EDUCATOR

FILING DATE: 11/23/2021

>> VANESSA STEPHANIE TIJERINA

OCCUPATION: NURSE

FILING DATE: 11/19/2021

Filed statement of candidacy with FEC:

>> Roberto Adrian Haddad

>> Ruben Ramirez

>> Dr. Eliza Alvarado

>> Julio Garza

>> Dr. Ivan Melendez

Republican:

NONE FILED

Filed statement of candidacy with FEC:

>> Sara Larue Newnam Canady

>> Jose Aizar Cavazos

>> Mauro Everett Garza

>> Monica De la Cruz

>> Ryan Patrick Krause

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 28

Democratic:

>> HENRY CUELLAR

FILING DATE: 11/29/2021

Filed statement of candidacy with FEC:

>> Tannya Benavides

>> Jessica Cisneros

Republican:

NONE FILED

Filed statement of candidacy with FEC:

>> Willie Vasquez Ng

>> Steven Fowler

>> Sandra Linn Whitten

>> Rolando D. Rodriguez

>> Ed Cabrera

REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 34

Democratic:

>> LAURA CISNEROS

OCCUPATION: DOCTOR

FILING DATE: 12/03/2021

>> VICENTE GONZALEZ

STATUS: IN PRIMARY

OCCUPATION: CONGRESSMAN

FILING DATE: 11/18/2021

>> OSBERT RODRIGUEZ HARO

OCCUPATION: COACH / AG FARMER

FILING DATE: 11/19/2021

>> WILLIAM THOMPSON

OCCUPATION: INVESTOR

FILING DATE: 11/20/2021

Filed statement of candidacy with FEC:

>> Ryan Trevino

>> Jaime Alfonso Rodriguez

>> Rochelle Garza

>> Beatriz Sandoval Reynoso

Republican:

NONE FILED

Filed statement of candidacy with FEC:

>> Ronald D. Mills

>> Dr. Larry Mark Polsky

>> Philip Sotelo

>> Mayra Nohemi Flores

>> Francis Timothy Mccaffrey

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 21

Democratic:

>> JUDITH ZAFFIRINI

OCCUPATION: COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

FILING DATE: 11/13/2021

Republican:

NONE FILED

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 20

Democratic:

>> JUAN “CHUY” HINOJOSA

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

FILING DATE: 11/13/2021

Republican:

>> JOHNNY PARTAIN

OCCUPATION: BUSINESS OWNER

FILING DATE: 11/19/2021

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 27

Democratic:

>> SARA STAPLETON-BARRERA

OCCUPATION: LAWYER

FILING DATE: 11/20/2021

>> MORGAN LAMANTIA

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

FILING DATE: 11/18/2021

Republican:

>> ADAN HINOJOSA

OCCUPATION: CFO

FILING DATE: 11/19/2021

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 31

Democratic:

NONE FILED

Republican:

>> RYAN GUILLEN

OCCUPATION: INVESTER/RANCHER

FILING DATE: 11/22/2021

>> MICHAEL MONREAL

OCCUPATION: ENGINEER

FILING DATE: 11/29/2021

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 35

Democratic:

>> OSCAR LONGORIA

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

FILING DATE: 11/15/2021

Republican:

>> OSCAR ROSA

OCCUPATION: PHARMACIST

FILING DATE: 11/19/2021

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36

Democratic:

>> SERGIO MUNOZ JR

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

Republican:

NONE FILED

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 39

Democratic:

>> ARMANDO ‘MANDO” MARTINEZ

OCCUPATION: CONTRACTOR

Republican:

NONE FILED

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 40

Democratic:

>> TERRY CANALES

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

Republican:

NONE FILED

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 41

Democratic:

NONE FILED

Republican:

>> JOHN (DOC) ROBERT GUERRA

OCCUPATION: DOCTOR

FILING DATE: 11/30/2021

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2

Democratic:

>> THOMAS GARCIA

OCCUPATION: EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FILING DATE: 12/03/2021

Republican:

>> LJ FRANCIS

OCCUPATION: PROFESSIONAL ENGINEER

FILING DATE: 11/15/2021