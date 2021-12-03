Brownsville police unable to verify social media post about alleged break-ins

Brownsville police on Friday had not been able to verify the validity of a post on a social page that claims a group of thieves are going around neighborhoods breaking into homes, beating up the home owners and stealing from them.

The Brownsville Police Department on its Facebook page stated the following: “We have received several inquiries about a post that is being circulated on Brownsville News. The Brownsville Police Department has not received any calls in reference to these types of burglaries.”

“We are calling it unverified information. We don’t know if it’s a rumor, we don’t know if it’s a hoax, we don’t know if it’s true, but when something like this gets presented we want to take every precaution that we can until we can verify that it’s false…or verify that it’s true,” said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

He said the department has not received any calls in reference to these types of burglaries.

“Up to this date we have not received any calls in reference to that. I’ve checked with dispatch, I’ve checked with crime scenes investigations. I’ve check with every single supervisor and every department and no one has received any reports of any break-ins,” Sandoval said.

Brownsville News, on its Facebook Page on Dec. 1, posted, “My neighbors informed us that people are going around knocking doors. If one opens the door, then the person kicks the door in order to get into the house. At that point, the rest of the thieves get into the house and they steal as much as possible while the owner gets beat up. This is in the stagecoach and Alton Gloor area.”

“We have not been able to verify this posting. We have tried to see if there are any calls or anything,” but there is nothing, Sandoval said.

Some Brownsville PD followers have posted – the department’s Facebook page – about strangers knocking on their doors and they did not open them. “Stuff like that sometimes needs to be reported,” he said, adding residents can file reports online on the department’s website page.

The police department has increased patrols around the area where the alleged thieves are targeting and have not seen anything, Sandoval said.

“We told the officers out on the streets this is what’s posted, we are trying to verify but we are taking precautions, there was more actual police activity in that area, more presence over there…if it does turn out to be something true, at least we are prepared,” he said.

Police urge residents to be cautious and to not open their front doors if they don’t feel safe. If they notice suspicious activity, they should contact the police department. The department’s number is (956) 548-7000-Callers need to press option No. 9 to talk to a dispatcher. If the believe it’s an emergency to dial 9-1-1.

