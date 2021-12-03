Border Patrol seizes nearly 173 pounds of meth at Sarita checkpoint

As a maroon Chrysler sedan approached the Sarita Border Patrol checkpoint Wednesday morning, agents were waiting for it.

Border Patrol agents had received information from an email that the vehicle was reportedly transporting narcotics and would likely be attempting to pass through the checkpoint that day, according to a criminal complaint.

And sure enough, at about 10 a.m., the vehicle driven by Enrique Perez arrived.

Agents reported that Perez and his passenger displayed odd behavior during their encounter at primary inspection, with both individuals trying to use pictures of passports on their phones as identification.

“(The agent) noted that, based on his training and 15-years of experience as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent, Citizens of the United States do not typically behave in this manner, particularly those who cross through immigration checkpoints on a semi-regular basis,” the complaint said.

Meanwhile, a K-9 was inspecting the vehicle and when done, Border Patrol agents gained consent to search the vehicle.

Both Perez and his passenger were removed from the vehicle during the search, which is where Border Patrol discovered nearly 173 pounds of methamphetamine in 71 Ziploc bags hidden in natural voids within the vehicle’s doors and trunk, according to the complaint.

The passenger was not charged in federal court and the complaint does not indicate whether an arrest occurred or if there are charges pending for the passenger.

Perez, however, was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

He told investigators he was going to be paid $6,000 to transport drugs to Houston, according to the complaint.

Perez was scheduled to make an initial appearance Friday morning in Corpus Christi federal court in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Mitchel Neurock.