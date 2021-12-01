Hidalgo County CSA to distribute 100 space heaters to vulnerable households

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is seeking applicants following their announcement that they’ll distribute about 100 space heaters to vulnerable county households, according to a news release from the county.

The CSA said in the release that a vulnerable household must meet at least one of the following criteria:

>> A household with a family member over the age of 60;

>> A household with children under the age of 5;

>> A disabled household member.

Those who meet the criteria, and are interested in applying, must provide the following:

>> Most recent utility bill;

>> Proof of income and/or benefits and identification for every household member.

Applications can be submitted online at https://hidalgocsa.org/

For more information, the CSA office can be reached at (956) 383-6240.