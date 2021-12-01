Former associate judge announces bid for Hidalgo County District Attorney 

A former Hidalgo County associate judge announced that she will run to be Hidalgo County’s next district attorney.

Nereida Lopez-Singleterry announced her candidacy in an email Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with great honor that I seek the office of district attorney and have the opportunity to build upon the legacy of our current district attorney who recently announced that he will not be seeking re-election,” she said in the announcement.

The current district attorney, Ricardo Rodriguez Jr., announced last week that he would not be seeking another term. His current term ends in December 2022.

Lopez-Singleterry said her mission is to bring everyone in the justice system together to function with a common goal: ensuring that justice prevails in all cases.

“Experience matters and I believe my diverse and extensive experience as an attorney and a judge, litigating and presiding over thousands of criminal and civil cases, gives me a well-rounded perspective that will serve me well as the next Hidalgo County District Attorney,” she said. “I pledge to be a strong voice and advocate for those who are victims and survivors of crimes. I am ready to serve the great people of Hidalgo County and I humbly ask for your vote.”

Lopez-Singleterry previously served as associate judge of Master Court 1 and is currently the city of San Juan’s municipal judge. She also has a private practice and represents people in all aspects of the law, she said.

She was born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley and earned her doctor of jurisprudence from Michigan State University College of Law.

“After graduating from law school, she returned home to Hidalgo County where she opened her law firm. During that time, she also assisted the Texas Rio Grande Valley Legal Aid Private Involvement Project representing victims of domestic violence,” the news release said.

After that, she worked in the Hidalgo County Public Defender’s Office.

The only other candidate to have announced so far is Edinburg Municipal Judge Terry Palacios.

Both candidates are Democrats and the primary is scheduled for March 1, 2022.